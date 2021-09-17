Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the August 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWDRY opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54. The company has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.