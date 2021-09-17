FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Trading 14.1% Higher

Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) shot up 14.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.17. 911,535 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 401% from the average session volume of 182,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $72.91 million, a P/E ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.31.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $30.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $77,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FlexShopper by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. 18.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY)

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.