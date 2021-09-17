Short Interest in U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Rises By 84.9%

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,156,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS USRM opened at $0.01 on Friday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients.

