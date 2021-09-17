Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELTF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 target price on shares of Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.