Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Up 161.8% in August

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 161.8% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of VONOY stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. Vonovia has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $38.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonovia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

