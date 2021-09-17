Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 6,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after purchasing an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,931,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

