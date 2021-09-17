Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $26,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. increased its position in Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. Novartis AG has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

