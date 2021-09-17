Citigroup Inc. Has $28.16 Million Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 269,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,047 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 154.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.06.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The firm had revenue of $515.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.23.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

