Citigroup Inc. Acquires 330,007 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 643,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,007 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $31,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 189.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $553,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 1,047.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

