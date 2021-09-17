Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,463 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $31,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

