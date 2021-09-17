Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,188 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $2,602,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.8% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 34,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $47.69 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

TPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

