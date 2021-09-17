Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Sells $123,000.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $257.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osmium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,346,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,833,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 51.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,195,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,349,000 after buying an additional 403,837 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 254.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,589,000 after buying an additional 646,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $20,555,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.