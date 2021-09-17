LivaNova PLC to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LivaNova in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of LIVN opened at $83.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

