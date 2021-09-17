Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

FITB stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.