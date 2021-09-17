Zacks: Analysts Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.24. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $251.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 218.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,575,000 after buying an additional 1,200,349 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after purchasing an additional 573,698 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 83.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,164,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,141,000 after purchasing an additional 527,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,477,000 after purchasing an additional 477,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.40. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

