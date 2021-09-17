Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.
Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
