Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $149,046.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630,705 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $342,182,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,761,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

