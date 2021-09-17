PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives $48.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PMVP. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other PMV Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $36,560.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $116,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 420,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,980,062.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,297. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 568.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,105 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $816,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 239,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

