Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.