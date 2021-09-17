Brokerages Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.62). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 112,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.