PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.75.

Several brokerages have commented on PMVP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 366,400 shares of company stock worth $12,266,297. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMVP stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.