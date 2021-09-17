Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $9.12 Per Share

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $9.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.05. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.65 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CSL stock opened at $197.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $215.41.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In other news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099 over the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

