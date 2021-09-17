MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $103.37 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

