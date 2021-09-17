MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.73. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year earnings of $11.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.99 to $11.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.44 to $12.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MKS Instruments.
MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million.
NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $150.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $103.37 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MKS Instruments Company Profile
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.
