BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 28.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 150.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average is $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.61 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

