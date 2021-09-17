BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.68 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.38.

NYSE PHM opened at $48.22 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.