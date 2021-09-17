Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,483 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cronos Group worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 205.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,010,000 after buying an additional 854,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 300.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 685,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 514,033 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 230,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Cronos Group by 957.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 219,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

CRON opened at $5.93 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

