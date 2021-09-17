Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 53,163 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $113.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day moving average of $101.64.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.