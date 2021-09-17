Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000.

HCSG opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.209 dividend. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

