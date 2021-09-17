Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $122,000 in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,561,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 122.0% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 140,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITB opened at $70.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.79. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

