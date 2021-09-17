Evotec (ETR:EVT) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.10

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.10 ($53.06) and last traded at €45.35 ($53.35), with a volume of 484060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €44.97 ($52.91).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Evotec in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Evotec alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 65.44.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.