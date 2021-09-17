Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) Major Shareholder Purchases $206,438.64 in Stock

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:VMM) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $206,438.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,602 shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $351,562.58.

NYSE VMM opened at $14.22 on Friday. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after acquiring an additional 71,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 56.3% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II by 3.8% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 57,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, which include airport revenue bonds, city general obligation bonds, continuing care and retirement revenue bonds, corporate backed revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, higher education revenue bonds, hospital revenue bonds, multifamily housing revenue bonds, municipal lease revenue bonds, parking revenue bonds, political subdivision general obligation bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, single family housing revenue bonds, state general obligation bonds, tax increment and special assessment bonds, territorial general obligation bonds, and territorial revenue bonds.

