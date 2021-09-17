Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Sells $240,000.00 in Stock

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Wassersug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00.

ICE stock opened at $118.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.28. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

