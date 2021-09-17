Karen Seaberg Sells 4,020 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

On Friday, September 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $215,774.79.

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88.

Shares of MGPI opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 4.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.