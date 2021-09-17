Short Interest in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Grows By 144.4%

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $381,000.

ALTY opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

