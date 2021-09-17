Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Drops By 64.8%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ AHPI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.41.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.
