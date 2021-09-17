Short Interest in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Drops By 64.8%

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,400 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the August 15th total of 517,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $16.41.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

