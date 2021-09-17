Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $870.23 Million

Brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $870.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.50 million to $895.74 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

TRMB stock opened at $91.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86.

In other news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 56,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $4,979,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 4.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $707,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 29.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 158,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 27.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Trimble by 59.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $12,659,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

