Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,559 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $291,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $269,850.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $20.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 22.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.