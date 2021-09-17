Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Up 135.0% in August

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 135.0% from the August 15th total of 693,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $12.64 on Friday. Absci has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). Equities analysts anticipate that Absci will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

