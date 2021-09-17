Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8,814.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at $562,338,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 372,355 shares of company stock valued at $42,474,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.07. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

