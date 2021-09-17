Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UVV. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Universal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $135,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

