Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATN International were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ATN International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ATN International by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of ATNI opened at $46.16 on Friday. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $54.29. The company has a market capitalization of $732.28 million, a PE ratio of -56.29 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $123.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

