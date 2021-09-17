Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 62,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $410,000. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $12.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.