Sei Investments Co. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,533 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Switch were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 525,384 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,045.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 798,219 shares of company stock worth $18,882,715 in the last 90 days. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.46 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

