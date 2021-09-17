U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of USPH opened at $112.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.42.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

