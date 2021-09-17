Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MARA. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $36.34 on Friday. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -95.63 and a beta of 4.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

