Argent Trust Co Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.4% of Argent Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,652,745,000 after buying an additional 461,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $305.22 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

