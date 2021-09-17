Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TUP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3,809.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 2.87. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $24.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $464.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.20 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $38.00 to $41.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

