Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,988,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after buying an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,240,000. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,360,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,632 shares of company stock worth $6,170,977 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.82.

NYSE THC opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $76.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

