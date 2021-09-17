Wolverine Trading LLC Takes $291,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,206,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,439,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,558,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,275,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,174,000.

OGN opened at $33.76 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

