Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 145 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.55. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total value of $34,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 4,253 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $421,472.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock worth $5,046,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

