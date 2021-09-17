Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) dropped 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.42. Approximately 270,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,479,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -38.51 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $626,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 199.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,315,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,962,000 after buying an additional 875,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after buying an additional 65,539 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 46.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.