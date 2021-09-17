Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 606762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sands China from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Sands China alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.